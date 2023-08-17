Entertainment

He asked Sandra Bullock to return her Oscar for apparent manipulation in the film

In recent times, Michael Oher, the former Carolina Panthers player and personality on whom the film A Possible Dream was based, has gained attention. She later filed a lawsuit against the Tuohy family, claiming they fraudulently secured her adoption while making money from her story.

The controversy has led some social media users to suggest that Sandra Bullock should return her Oscar for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film.

However, Quinton Aaron, who plays Michael Oher in the film, has come to Bullock’s defense, insisting that it is not fair to blame her for the actions of the Tuohy family.

In an interview, the actor praised Bullock’s stellar performance in the film and argued that her reputation should not be tarnished by a case unrelated to her.

The controversy surrounding the Michael Oher trial and the divided opinion about Sandra Bullock continue to generate debate on social media and among supporters of the potential dream.

