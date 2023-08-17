He asked Sandra Bullock to return the Oscar she won for “A Possible Dream” after player Michael Oher complained.

They want Sandra Bullock to return the Oscar she won for her performance in “The Blind Side.”, It so happens that the athlete who inspired the story has sued the Tuohy family, believing that he was manipulated into signing over guardianship and thus kept his share of the earnings.

Michael Oher filed a motion Monday in Tennessee Probate Court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy Lied to her and got her to sign documents that made them her guardians instead of her adoptive parents.

In the petition, Oher has requested that the guardianship be terminated along with a full accounting of the money generated in profits from the use of his name and story. You are also requested to pay the amount due to you along with interest.

Oher accused Tuhiz of enriching himself at his expense by “publicly and falsely” representing himself as his adoptive parent “until this application was filed”.

“Oh came to know of this lie in February 2023, to his disgust and shame, Upon learning that the guardianship he had agreed to on the grounds that by accepting it would make him a member of the Tuohy family, he had, in fact, no family ties to the Tuohy family.”, as per the petition.

Oher, who has never been a fan of the film that chronicles her life, also requested in the petition that Tuohies be sanctioned and required to pay compensatory and punitive damages as determined by the court.

Confronted by this, Sean Tuohy indicated that he and his wife would end guardianship if Ohr wanted it. “We are devastated,” Tuohy told the AP. “It is sad to think that we will earn money with one of our children. But we will love Michael at 37 just as much as we love him at 16.”

“The Blind Side” was nominated for an Oscar and Sandra Bullock won an Academy Award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Oher accused the family of never taking action to obtain custody of her from the Tennessee Department of Human Services before her 18th birthday. Guardianship papers were filed in May 2004, five months after Ohr turned 18.

