he asks Kim Kardashian to “come right back” to him

During his last live Kanye West asked Kim Kardashian to “come right back” to him.

This is a loud call for the first time from the Free Larry Hoover stage, when the rapper performed at the benefit concert held on Thursday night. The author of “Stronger” sang his plea from the stage of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, from which he dedicated the song “Runaway” to his ex-wife, to which he added a new verse.

The video shows him singing: «” I need you to run right back to me “three times before adding,” More specifically, Kimberly “».

The KKW tycoon was in the audience at the concert with two of their four children, North and Saint, her mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Kendall Jenner. In addition to guests including Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Kanye organized the benefit concert to campaign for the release of former Chicago gang co-founder Larry Hoover and to raise money for prison reform organizations. He had asked Drake to end their feud and perform with him at the show and they put up a united front for the crowd.

They initially performed separately, with Kanye delighting fans with hits like “Jesus Walks”, “All Falls Down” and “Gold Digger” and even singing one of Drake’s hits: “Find Your Love,” which he produced.

Drake later joined Kanye on stage as he performed the 2007 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” before continuing with his solo set. The show concluded with a joint performance of their collaboration, “Forever,” which was released in 2009 and also included Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Hoover, the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples, is currently serving six life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy, extortion and money laundering.