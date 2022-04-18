He assures that he aged “20 years in three days” after applying the covid vaccine – 04/17/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

michelle flowera woman from Sheffield, United Kingdom, assured that “she aged 20 years in just three days”, after receiving the booster vaccine against the covid-19. His unusual story generated a stir in all corners of the Internet and it did not take long to go viral through social networks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects, “most of which are mild or moderate and disappear spontaneously in a matter of days.” As detailed by the entity, the typical reactions are headache, fever, chills and fatigue.

However, Michelle, 41, confirmed that she had an adverse reaction to a pfizer booster which was applied in January of this year. Two weeks later, the British began to suffer from a painful skin condition that caused “little cracks” on her lips.

Faced with this totally unexpected situation, he was diagnosed with hives – hives – and his GP prescribed steroids to treat it. “They hurt so much that I can’t open my mouth properly,” the woman admitted.

In this context, Michelle affirmed that her immune system he was permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine, as he became dependent on steroids. She even believes that she was misdiagnosed.

Months passed and the woman spoke with a friend, whose mother apparently presented the same symptoms to the Pfizer serum. Because of this, Flower self-diagnosed with dermatomyositis, also known as “butterfly eyes,” the YorshireLive portal noted.

With that scenario, and sorry for the situation, Flower revealed: “I was crying in pain. I didn’t sleep for several days.”

At the same time, he provided more details of what it feels like to suffer from this type of ailment in the body: “It’s like having a very, very bad sunburn. My face is burning and itching. I have the most sore lips in the world, it’s like having a cold sore.”

Following this line, the British explained what is the treatment currently carried out to reduce symptoms. “The only pain relief cream I have found is an E45 – used to treat and soothe dry, itchy and scaly skin – which gives me about 20 minutes of relief.”

On the other hand, he added that “general practitioners do not know this new side effect of the puncture.”

Despite her adverse reaction, Michelle pointed out that she is not against vaccines. However, she reflected: “People need to be aware that there are serious side effects that affect people.”