“He attacks Marvel to advertise his film”

For two years, the feeling anti-Marvel or more generally anti-cinecomic is embodied by a name above all: Martin Scorsese. The legendary director continues today to be considered the standard bearer of critics of this genre who, willy-nilly, broke the box office in the last 13 years of the film industry. On several occasions, many insiders have commented on his words – a few days ago Jason Momoa, for instance.

The last in chronological order, however, is James Gunn, director of two (soon three) Guardians of the Galaxy for the Marvel and the brand new The Suicide Squad out today, August 5th (HERE our review). To date, Gunn is one of the directors who best express his love for this genre, although in recent weeks he has also been extremely critical of cinecomics, calling them “boring” And “stupid“.

His podcast statements are therefore surprising Happy Sad Confused from Josh Horowitz, where is it Gunn criticized Martin Scorsese’s stance especially towards Marvel movies. HERE you can read the full letter that the director of Taxi Driver had written to justify his thinking, to which Gunn retorted:

“I think it’s tremendously cynical that he took sides against the Marvel movies and that that’s the only thing that got him press attention for his film. So kept attacking Marvel to advertise his film. He was creating that movie in the shadow of the Marvel ones, and he used this to get attention for something he otherwise wouldn’t have as much as he would like. “

On paper they seem very hard words, but on closer inspection Gunn seems more to blame a sort of “marketing strategy” chosen by Scorsese, rather than the opinion itself. The proof is that immediately after he added:

“He is one of the greatest directors who ever lived. I love his films. I can watch them without any problems. And he said a lot of things that I agree with, a lot of them are true. There are a lot of heartless, soul, and show movies out there that don’t reflect what is supposed to happen. I can’t say the amount of times I’ve talked to directors who, before making a great movie, say ‘Hey, we’re here together, let’s do something different with these great films. Something different from anything that came before ‘. And then you see them satisfy every whim of the studio and get disgusted, frankly”.

The latter part is more in line with Gunn’s own attacks on cinecomics in the past few weeks, which could in turn be seen as a marketing strategy to differentiate. The Suicide Squad from the rest of the cinecomics released so far. In a tweet posted after his words started making the rounds of the Net, the director further specifies his not entirely anti-Scorsesian point of view:

“For the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the greatest living American filmmaker in the world. I love and study his films and will continue to love and study his films. I disagree with him on only one point: that comic-based films are not made for cinema. That’s all” HERE the tweet

One shot in the circle and one in the barrel, just to continue fueling the discussion between Martin Scorsese and cinecomic fans.

