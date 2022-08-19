“He beat me and insulted me in front of the children.” Angelina Jolie’s account of the fight that caused her divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of beating and insulting her. There is therefore the American actress behind the accusation brought against her ex-husband through the FBI last April, on which the name of «Jane DoeAs the injured party. To reveal it is the Cnn, who claims to have viewed the Feds file exclusively. In the document, Jolie details her version of what happened on the private jet that was carrying the family in 2016.Brangelina», Returning from vacation, from France to Los Angeles. An episode that would have convinced the couple to ask for the divorce, finalized three years later. Jolie claims that her ex-husband was drunk during the flight, and that she has assaulted her and one of their six children in addition to having spilled wine and beer causing damage for 25 thousand dollars.

“Your mother is crazy”

Later, Pitt allegedly lashed out at one of the sons, accusing him of looking the same as “i f ** k.” Colombine boys [il nome si riferisce a una scuola del Colorado, dove nel 1999 dei ragazzi di quarta superiore commisero una strage, ndr]”. The actor allegedly used his son as a pretext to criticize the education imparted to the boys by his ex-wife, igniting the quarrel. Once the quarrel broke out, the spouses would move to the back of the plane, where the children could not see them. Jolie claims at that point Pitt would have “grabbed his head in his handsAfter shaking her and yelling at her. In anger, the star of Fight Club he would also have punched the roof of the aircraft, attracting the attention of one of the children, still a minor at the time. “Mom, are you okay?” he would have asked worriedly. “No, Mom is not well!” Pitt’s response would come before his ex-wife could speak. “He’s fucking this family. She’s crazy, ”the actor would have said.

“I put my hands around his neck”

“It’s not her, it’s you crazy,” another son would shout, joining the fight. Jolie claims that at that point the ex-husband he was lashing out at his sonand that, to prevent him, she would put his hands around his neck, scratching it. Trapped, Pitt would try to free himself by wriggling and throwing himself backwards on some chairs, crushing you against Jolie who was behind him. The actress blames this for the injuries on her elbow and back seen in the photos included in the FBI file. The document also includes some pages that would have been written by the children about the incident. These, as well as all the names have been obscured in the version viewed by Cnn. Finally, the American newspaper reveals that following the quarrel the actor would have continued to drink, and that at some point he would have poured beer and wine over Jolie and a jet chaircausing $ 25,000 in damage.

The FBI: “No crimes were committed”

Once the report had been thoroughly analyzed, the FBI had determined that there were no grounds for accusing Pitt of any crime. The divorce between the Hollywood stars was finalized in 2019 and Jolie claims to have asked for it to safeguard thesafety of children. In an interview with Pitt a GQ Magazine in 2022, the spirits would be between the two more serene now.

On the cover: ANSA | The wax figures of the two actors on display at Madame Tussauds in Berlin turn their backs following the announcement of the divorce

