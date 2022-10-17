“He beat me and locked me in rooms”

Abigail Breslin, the actress of Little Miss Sunshine, recounted her experience as a victim of gender-based violence – Credits: @AP

In the last hours, abigail breslin -known for her legendary role in Little Miss Sunshine– revealed that for several years she was a victim of gender-based violence. With the intention of raising awareness about it and helping those who are going through the same situation, the 26-year-old interpreter told in great detail everything she experienced next to her ex.

“As a survivor of DV (domestic violence), I feel inclined to write a little about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for almost two years. Everything started perfect, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship became violent, ”Abigail revealed through her social networks.

Although this relationship is already part of the past, Breslin decided to make this condition public as part of the month of awareness of domestic violence in the United States. And before going into details, the interpreter of scream queens He warned about the strong content that he was going to publish.

“He was constantly beating me, locking me in rooms and forcing me to pretend everything was fine and normal while dealing with serious injuries… wounds that most people didn’t even see,” he recalled.

“I used concealer and foundation to hide and hide all the bruises because somehow, I still cared about this person. The physical injuries were also accompanied by verbal abuse, insults and derogatory words, ”he added, reflecting the typical behavior of an abuser.

And immediately she told how her aggressor made her feel responsible for each situation of abuse. “I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than trash. I was certain that there had to be something inevitably wrong with me. She thought I was a whore, a problem, stupid, worthless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable, and unworthy of love. In those 2 years I felt more alone than ever in my entire life, ”she assured in anguish.

Regarding who helped her get out of this toxic relationship, she confessed: “I am more than grateful to my family and friends who played a key and incalculable role in helping me get out of that horrible situation. I will always be indebted to the people closest to me for not only helping me, but for believing in me.”

Although he is still healing today, Breslin assured that he is now in a “wonderful and healthy” place and that he can get out even if it seems impossible: “I hope that sharing a little of my story at least helps some people feel less alone ”, concluded who very soon returns to the big screen with slayersa supernatural horror film.

The comments of his followers were not long in coming and they expressed infinite expressions of affection and support. “I send you all the love in the world, brave woman,” wrote an Instagram user while most of them confessed the pride and admiration they felt for her.

Despite the pain and fears, Abigail Breslin was able to overcome those difficult years that tormented her and believe in love again. For five years, she has been in a relationship with Russian businessman Ira Kunyansky, with whom she got engaged in February of this year.

The news was shared by the actress herself on her social networks, where she showed off the huge diamond ring that could exceed $130,000, according to Insider. The order of hand was not far behind. On a starlit beach, Kunyansky asked her the big question, and she was speechless. “He said yes,” the boyfriend wrote alongside images of the couple embracing.

“My new role as a hateful fiancée who keeps posting things about her proposal, coming soon to theaters,” she joked, unable to stop posting photos of that magical moment.