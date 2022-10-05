“He beat me and my children on the plane” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

According to new documents filed in court for the sale of the winery in France, the actress allegedly filed for divorce in 2016 after a furious dispute over the flight back to Los Angeles, during which the actor allegedly lost control.

The rags continue to fly between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, engaged in a no-holds-barred legal battle even to decide the fate of Chateau Miraval, the vineyard purchased by the couple in 2008 in the south of France with the intention of transforming it into a successful family home and business. And precisely in the context of the cross-complaint filed by the actress for the division of the winery, new details have emerged on the infamous flight of September 14, 2016 that was bringing the entire Jolie / Pitt clan (including children) back to Los Angeles after a stay. in France and which, according to Jolie, would then induce her to seek a divorce five days later.

In the new documents filed in court, Jolie elaborated on the alleged abuses that she and her children (who at the time were between 8 and 15 years old) would have suffered from her ex-husband on a plane, with Pitt – defined as “aggressive and violent” – who allegedly started screaming and mistreating her in front of two of her six children and when one of them intervened in defense of her mother, the actor threw himself at him. “Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him – she reads in her papers – and to get her off, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie in her back and elbow.”

Still according to the detailed account of the actress, at some point Pitt allegedly grabbed one of the sons by the neck and hit another in the face. “To avoid her wrath, Jolie and the children sat motionless in silence under the covers for the rest of the flight, and none of them dared to go to the bathroom. They were all scared and bravely tried to protect each other, begging Pitt to stop, but he continued to behave aggressively, cursing the family and pouring beer and red wine on Jolie and her children“.

At some point Pitt would then fall asleep, only to wake up once they landed in Los Angeles and resume arguing with Jolie, who had announced that she and the children would go to the hotel and not home. “He prevented the family from disembarking for about 20 minutes – concludes the testimony – and after one of the children intervened, he let them go, but once off the plane, he again physically abused one of the boys and grabbed and shook Jolie by the head and shoulders, with a son who she begged him “not to hurt her”. At that point he stopped and started insulting everyone ».

According to her lawyers, the actress would like the court to declare definitive the sale of her shares in the French estate to the multinational Stoli – a sale that Pitt opposes – “so as to leave the winery and the castle behind, financially independent from her ex-husband and finally find some peace, putting an end to this profoundly painful and traumatic chapter of her life and that of her children ”.