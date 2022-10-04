“He beat me and my children”

The case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has inflamed the major newspapers, and not only, for several months: all the details of the abuses of the two former spouses and their trial have spread on the internet in record time. The storm now appears to be over, but in reality it may have just shifted and at the center of a typhoon of accusations is Brad Pittaccused by ex-wife Angelina Jolie of physical violence and verbal abuse.

The actor was accused by ex-wife Angelina Jolie of physical and verbal abuse against her and the children. The case dates back to September 2016, precisely a few days before the actual separation between the two: in a statement, Jolie stated that her then husband Brad Pitt would have physically hurled at her during a private flight from France to California.

As reported by the New York Times, Pitt is accused of “Having strangled one of the children and hit another in the face”. The statement follows with a brief description of what he did to his wife: “[Brad Pitt] he took Jolie by the face and shook her, then took her by the shoulders and yanked her again before pushing her against the wall of the floor ”.

The reason for the dispute apparently concerns the style with which to raise the six children. Pitt allegedly accused Jolie of “being too respectful” towards her children.

The statements do not end there, in fact in the document Brad Pitt is also accused of having “Poured beer on Jolie and then threw beer and red wine on the children when they rushed to defend their mother.”

The Federal Authorities, after investigating the incident and consulting with the legal representatives of both parties, have stated that there will be no criminal trial:

“All parties agreed that the criminal charges of this case they will not be carried out due to several factors. “

It is not the first time that, since the divorce six years ago, the former couple has found themselves in court. Back in 2021 Angelina Jolie had waged a bitter battle to get custody of her children.

