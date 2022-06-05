He beat Thalía: the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís showed off the narrowest waist of all

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of the legendary singers Marco Antonio Solis and Beatrice Adriana. Recently and after his successful tour of the United States, the regional Mexican artist has announced the start of what will be his first tour in Europe, “Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022”.

The tour will kick off on Friday, July 1 at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan, and will continue with shows in London, Barcelona and Madrid. It will finally end at the famous Olympia theater in Paris, on Sunday, July 10. Mark Antony He will always be accompanied by his faithful and beautiful wife, Cristy Solís.

In the last few hours, her daughter beatrice published two photos where she is seen posing at the foot of a staircase wearing tight black leggings and a low-cut top with an arabesque print in earth tones and a knot in the center. The singer drew attention to the slim waist that she showed off.

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day… #todayspics…. It may not come back the same, so for all those who have loved me despite everything, THANK YOU “was the striking and thoughtful phrase shared by the daughter of Marco Antonio Solisalthough he did not explain what exactly he was referring to.

The publication exceeded 3,000 likes and 200 comments. Her half-sister, Alison Solís, left her praying hands emojis. “Can someone help me lift my jaw off the ground, damn it?”, “My beautiful friend, you will come back with an even bigger heart” and “It will be a beautiful experience that will change your life. Give it ALL!” were just some of the messages that she received beatrice.