Entertainment

He beat Thalía: the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís showed off the narrowest waist of all

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of the legendary singers Marco Antonio Solis and Beatrice Adriana. Recently and after his successful tour of the United States, the regional Mexican artist has announced the start of what will be his first tour in Europe, “Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022”.

The tour will kick off on Friday, July 1 at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan, and will continue with shows in London, Barcelona and Madrid. It will finally end at the famous Olympia theater in Paris, on Sunday, July 10. Mark Antony He will always be accompanied by his faithful and beautiful wife, Cristy Solís.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mariah Carey sued over her hit ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

8 mins ago

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain transform into women of the 60’s for ‘Mothers Instinct’

9 mins ago

Lili Estefan says that to be skinny you have to have sex every day, whether or not the husband is at home

19 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revolutionizes the networks with a new dance video

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button