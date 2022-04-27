He beat Thalía: the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez showed off the narrowest waist of all

Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez He is undoubtedly one of the singers and artists with the longest career in the world of entertainment. He was recently present as a presenter at the Latin American Music Awards 2022. There, he presented the ‘Leyenda’ award to the renowned Lupita D’Alessio.

“I want to thank my parents, I want to dedicate this trophy to them. My mother received a scholarship for the Metropolitan Opera House in Paris, my father for the BBC in London. They taught me what I know now,” said the native of Tijuana, Baja California, after the Puma will give him the award.

Despite the joys, both the Venezuelan singer and his family have recently been affected by the death of comedian Irama Ríete. “THUS WE ARE ALWAYS GOING TO REMEMBER YOU DEAR ZULIANA @ iramariete OF CONTAGIOUS LAUGHTER… JOYFUCKING FAMILY WITHOUT TONGUES… LOVER OF HER COUNTRY… HER LAND… .HER PEOPLE…. AND ITS PECULIAR FORMS THAT SEPARATE US FROM EVERYONE ELSE!…..THERE IS A PARTY IN HEAVEN!!!! BECAUSE I AM SURE THAT GOD ALSO HAS AN EXCELLENT SENSE OF HUMOR!!!!!…..” was the text published by Liliana Rodriguezone of the singer’s daughters.

The former partner of Jose Luis, Lila Morillo, also made an Instagram post with condolences from the whole family: “What a great loss your departure, dear Zuliana, queen of humor @iramariete, the Rodríguez Morillo family expresses its deepest condolences by hugging their relatives and affections tightly and thousands of followers…resting in the certainty that there was always…. But now…. The Angels line up to laugh at her occurrences and her humor with her… rest in peace, sister!

In the last hours, the artist’s granddaughter, Galilee, shared a photograph in front of the gym mirror, in which he raises his diver to show off his worked abdomen. The young woman wore a black biker, top and blue cap. “Happy Monday” is what she said on the sticker that she used to complement her image.