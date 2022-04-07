He became a billionaire with cryptocurrencies and wants to donate them

Sam Bankman Fried is the founder of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. According Forbes, his fortune amounts to USD 26,500 million and he is willing to give away 99% of his profits. He is clear that he does not need so much to live when others go through vicissitudes to make ends meet.

He says his plan is to keep 1% of his annual earnings, or at least $100,000 a year. All the rest will go to causes he deems worthwhile.

You quickly run out of really effective ways to make yourself happier by spending money,” Bankman-Fried said in the interview. “I don’t want a yacht.”

The MIT graduate was introduced to effective altruism in 2012, his first year of college. The philosophy uses mathematical calculations to determine how people could do the most good with their money and time.

In particular, Bankman-Fried adhered to the notion of “earning to give.” In keeping with that approach, she worked on Wall Street for three years after college and gave away 50% of her salary each year to animal protection.

Sam Bankman Fried was born in Stanford, California, on March 6, 1992. His parents were law professors at the university and from an early age he was interested in utilitarianism, philosophy which establishes that the best action is the one that produces the greatest happiness in a greater number of possible individuals, in addition to maximizing utility.

He studied physics and mathematics at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) where he graduated in 2014. His first job was in 2013 at Jane Street Capital, an exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) company where he stayed until 2017 .

After briefly working as the director of a non-profit organization called the Center for Effective Altruism, the young man began to get involved with cryptocurrency investments and in 2017 founded Alameda Research his first company, although he himself has said that he had no idea how. digital currencies traded. Within a few months of founding Alameda Research, he was already moving more than 25 million bitcoins a day.

In April 2019, Bankman-Fried founded FTX, a company that currently performs more than 1 billion transactions every day and has helped him amass his fortune in a very short time. The company grew rapidly thanks to the investment of funds by various venture capital firms such as SoftBank and Pantera Capital.

On more than one occasion Bankman-Fried has stated that cryptocurrency is not a business he has much faith in and that he would stop investing in it if he found other options that were more convenient for him.

It recently acquired the naming rights to the Miami Heat stadium for the next 17 years, spent $30 million to produce and broadcast a Super Bowl spot starring comedian Larry David, and hired Tom Brady and Stephen Curry as brand ambassadors. .