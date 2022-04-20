He became a man: After leaving ‘Hoy’ and missing for 9 years, former TV Azteca actress returns to Televisa

Mexico City.- A famous actress and singer, who disappeared from soap operas in Televisa 9 years ago and joined Aztec TVleaves in shock the transform into a man in a famous TV show San Angel TV.

Is about kika edgarwho after having been a guest at the today program a few years ago, he returned to the ranks of Televisa after not having exclusiveness in the company and sign a contract with Ajusco in 2017 to do Nothing personal.

As will be remembered, the actress debuted in acting in 1999 on Televisa and participated in melodramas such as First love… at 1000 x hour, Real love, Clap… The place of your dreams, Because love rules Y Lie to live.

In 2005 he made one of his biggest acting challenges, because by co-starring Against all oddsgave life to a man and a woman, because in addition to being ‘Regina Campos’ she became ‘Alvaro Serranolooking unrecognizable in male clothing and no makeup.

9 years after his last melodramatic project on Televisa and going to Telemundonow Kika returned to her ‘home’ because she participates in the reality show Tu cara me sonido, the first launched after the long-awaited merger between Televisa and Univisión.

And this Sunday, Kika became the Spanish singer Raphael, shocking everyone with his striking resemblance. His performance drew applause and praise from the audience and the judges.

interpreting I am the onethe singer paralyzed the stage and received very positive comments on networks, as Internet users commented that she is one of the most talented and gave her a great tribute To Spanish.

Sweet skin and memories rolling everywhere with @kikaedgar and his magnificent characterization of #Raphael,” they wrote on Instagram.

It should be remembered that Kika had been characterized as the icons of Latin music Paulina Rubio, Amanda Miguel Y Mon Laferte in past broadcasts, so we will have to wait to find out who will become next Sunday.

Kika was captured at the CDMX airport upon arrival in Mexico from Miami and spoke with the press, assuring that he is enjoying the project very much Your face is familiar to me and that it is a turning point for his career, in addition to revealing his future projects.

New album is coming and many projects (…) there are no soap operas but series yes. ‘The Queen of the South’ very soon. ‘Genoveva’ comes with a pretty strong story.”

Regarding the cases of abuse that have been denounced in the artistic environment, especially from producers, the actress was questioned about Peter Damianwith whom he worked in First love at a thousand per hourand it is rumored that he had an affair with much smaller actresses, to which he replied:

I don’t get into fights. The law is what dictates what should be. I don’t know, don’t ask me… I don’t know.”

Finally, about going to Hollywood to work, the actress said that she is not interested: “No, I’m staying here in my dear and beloved Mexico,” she said.

