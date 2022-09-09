“He became very jealous”: the very shocking habit of Claude François vis-à-vis his wife Janet Woollacott

It’s no secret: Claude Francois was a ladies’ man. “I am much more fickle today than I have ever been, whereas when I was younger I was much more faithful. And even when I’m faithful, I’m fickle because I’m faithful in my own way. That is to say, I am faithful with the spirit but not with the body“, he wrote in particular in a note from his diary revealed by journalist Isabelle Catélan in 2018. Many pretty women have shared the life of the singer, in particular famous models like Isabelle Forêt, Kathalyn Jones or Sofia Kiukkonen, not to mention his ephemeral love affair with France Gall. But before fame, before linking short and intense stories, “Cloclo” will have been faithful to a woman: his one and only wife, Janet Woollacott.

“He didn’t want to know her laughing“

It was in November 1960 that he said “yes” to the British dancer in Monaco, when they were both already dreaming of a rich career by deciding to move to Paris. But the dream quickly turns into a nightmare, as Christine Reynolds, best friend of Janet Woollacott, reveals in an issue ofSecret Archives devoted to the singer this evening on France 3: “He changed, he became very, very, very jealous. He didn’t want to know her laughing or going out without him.” she explains. “He got angry because he found that she had looked at someone or that this person had looked at her” she adds.

Claude François is so jealous and possessive with his wife that he even goes so far as “lock him up“at their home when he is away. And when she’s the one who has to go to performances, he”stay behind the scenes to watch her“. A toxic grip from which Janet Woollacott will manage to extricate herself by meeting which will sign the end of their marriage: in 1961, she falls under the spell of a certain Gilbert Bécaud. An adultery that the singer will never digest, to the point of recognizing as his own the hidden daughter of the couple Jennifer….