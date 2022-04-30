He becomes the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid
2022-04-30
Legend, historical and unique… These are some adjectives that can be given to Marcelolateral and captain of the real Madrid in the current season.
The white club has conquered this Saturday its title of Spain League number 35 after beating Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu and at the same time, Marcelo He is the protagonist of a great record.
The Brazilian crack has become the player with the most titles in the entire history of the real Madrid with 24 in all.
See: They filter what Real Madrid’s second shirt will be like for the 2022-23 season; purple
Marcelo He was tied with the historic Paco Gento (he has 23) in the record, but with the Spanish League this Saturday he has surpassed him.
In third place appears Sergio Ramos, who left the club in the last summer market.
The fourth player with the most titles in the history of the real Madrid is Karim Benzema, who reached 21.
With a Spanish league (in 2007) started the list of winners Marcelo in it real Madrid and with another League (2022) I could close it. It must be remembered that the merengue team is still in the fight for the Champions League. Next Wednesday they will seek to come back from 4-3 against Manchester City at the Bernabéu.
Four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, five Leagues, two King’s Cups and five Spanish Super Cups stand out in the Brazilian’s record.
Marcelo adds 16 seasons as a player of the real Madrid and his contract ends next June. It will not be renewed, so it will say goodbye through the front door.