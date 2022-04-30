He becomes the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid

2022-04-30

Legend, historical and unique… These are some adjectives that can be given to Marcelolateral and captain of the real Madrid in the current season.

The white club has conquered this Saturday its title of Spain League number 35 after beating Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu and at the same time, Marcelo He is the protagonist of a great record.

The Brazilian crack has become the player with the most titles in the entire history of the real Madrid with 24 in all.

Marcelo He was tied with the historic Paco Gento (he has 23) in the record, but with the Spanish League this Saturday he has surpassed him.

In third place appears Sergio Ramos, who left the club in the last summer market.

The fourth player with the most titles in the history of the real Madrid is Karim Benzema, who reached 21.