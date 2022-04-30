Sports

He becomes the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

2022-04-30

Legend, historical and unique… These are some adjectives that can be given to Marcelolateral and captain of the real Madrid in the current season.

The white club has conquered this Saturday its title of Spain League number 35 after beating Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu and at the same time, Marcelo He is the protagonist of a great record.

The Brazilian crack has become the player with the most titles in the entire history of the real Madrid with 24 in all.

See: They filter what Real Madrid’s second shirt will be like for the 2022-23 season; purple

Marcelo He was tied with the historic Paco Gento (he has 23) in the record, but with the Spanish League this Saturday he has surpassed him.

In third place appears Sergio Ramos, who left the club in the last summer market.

The fourth player with the most titles in the history of the real Madrid is Karim Benzema, who reached 21.

With a Spanish league (in 2007) started the list of winners Marcelo in it real Madrid and with another League (2022) I could close it. It must be remembered that the merengue team is still in the fight for the Champions League. Next Wednesday they will seek to come back from 4-3 against Manchester City at the Bernabéu.

Four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, five Leagues, two King’s Cups and five Spanish Super Cups stand out in the Brazilian’s record.

Marcelo adds 16 seasons as a player of the real Madrid and his contract ends next June. It will not be renewed, so it will say goodbye through the front door.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Marco Fabián broke a 7-year streak without a goal in Liga MX

26 mins ago

Real Madrid adds its 35th League title

38 mins ago

Modric, white forever – AS.com

1 hour ago

Ibrahimovic: ‘I am the best player in MLS history’. GOALS ▶

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button