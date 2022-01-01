Sports

“He begged to be excluded, he was disappointed! He told me something and I understood”

Osimhen out of the Africa Cup, the Nigeria coach: He begged to be excluded, he was disappointed! He told me something and I understood

Osimhen excluded from the Africa Cup, the Nigeria coach speaks

The interim coach of the Super Eagles of the Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen, revealed that the striker of the Naples Victor Osimhen asked to be excluded from the Cup of Africa, which will start on January 9 in Cameroon. Osimhen told Eguavoen that “does not want to go to AFCON and not give 100%“.”It’s a shame he won’t be in AFCON “, he said Eguavoen to NFF TV.

Osimhen out of the African Cup

“He practically pleaded and I could understand the reasons. We have been thinking for hours. When we spoke, he was disappointed. He said to me: ‘You have to understand that I’m not okay. I don’t want to go to AFCON and not give 100% – that wouldn’t be great. ‘ I said ok. I gave him a few hours, I called him back, same story. He has to make some assessments on his speech before even giving a definitive hint. And with that type of injury, you have to consider the young man’s health as well. It was tough: we talked on three or four different occasions before finally agreeing. We said forget it, there’s always a tomorrow “

