“He begged to be excluded, he was disappointed! He told me something and I understood”

The interim coach of the Super Eagles of the Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen, revealed that the striker of the Naples Victor Osimhen asked to be excluded from the Cup of Africa, which will start on January 9 in Cameroon. Osimhen told Eguavoen that “does not want to go to AFCON and not give 100%“.”It’s a shame he won’t be in AFCON “, he said Eguavoen to NFF TV.

Osimhen out of the African Cup