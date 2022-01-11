“He behaves badly off the pitch.” So Foden at 10 spoke of Balotelli on Italian TV

“He’s a good player but he has a bad attitude off the pitch.” So in 2011 a child from the Manchester City youth team expressed himself against Mario Balotelli. The kid in question was none other than Phil Foden. In an Italian away match with the team, the very one who is considered to be an irreplaceable player by Pep Guardiola today, thus answered the question of his colleague Gian Luca Rossi about Supermario, who moved from Inter to Manchester City the previous summer. The video, published on Twitter, went viral immediately enough to capture the attention of the English press. Balotelli had good seasons in Manchester and was loved by his fans, although at the time he also distinguished himself for certain over-the-top attitudes off the pitch. In total with the sky blues 30 goals in 80 games and an important contribution to the 2011/12 Premier League victory that led City to become English champions after 44 years. Phil Foden today is instead one of the brightest stars not only gods citizens but also of English football, already boasting 144 appearances and 38 goals, already boasting 10 titles with his team at the age of 21.

11.1.22

On social networks, not only goats graze. The follower Pietro Ciffolillo, whom I thank very much, pointed out to me that on 29 August 2011 I may have interviewed, without knowing it, @PhilFoden, star of #ManchesterCity. And he? I wrote to him, maybe he answers me. What do you say? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Oi2ONAIale – Gian Luca Rossi (@gianlucarossitv) January 11, 2022