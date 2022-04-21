He betrayed Cruz Azul for dollars, now he wants to return knowing that Almeyda would arrive

An ex from Cruz Azul would seek to return when he saw that Almeyda would arrive

April 19, 2022 5:11 p.m.

Blue Cross already analyzes possible candidates for coach after it was revealed by TUDN that in the event that Juan Reynoso did not win the league title, he could leave the Machine.

So according to ESPNthe Machine could go for Matias Almeyda who would be the number one candidate to be the next DT of Blue Cross and this would attract the attention of a former player.

Is about Orbelin Pineda who was led by Matias Almeyda and he even became champion with him and Chivas, so it would attract his attention to return to the Machine after his time in the Celtic of Spain it has been disappointing.

You have to remember that Orbelin Pineda let Blue Cross because he was looking to fulfill his dream of going to Europe but he has not managed to get minutes and now he could return knowing that one of his best coaches would come to his old team.

How has Orbelín fared in Spain?

The Mexican midfielder has been erased by Chacho Coudett who has barely given him four games and only one as a starter, so he would seek to return to Blue Cross to have rhythm and be considered for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

