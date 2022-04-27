He betrayed Cruz Azul, now he could return seeing that they are a failure without him

A former Cruz Azul could return when seeing the club’s bad moment

April 26, 2022 4:04 p.m.

Blue Cross They have had a semester to forget, where they have lost the Concachampions, they have dealt with injuries and now they can be left out of the Clausura 2022 league.

In addition, during the winter market the directive of the Blue Cross He had several casualties due to several players refusing to renew his contract, this in search of fulfilling his dream of playing in European Football. However, not everyone has achieved his goal and karma has come to them.

One of them is Orbelin Pinedawho allowed himself to be sweetened by his representative, I am in the words of the former sports director of the machine, Alvaro Davila, who assured that the offers that came from Mexican players from abroad were not adequate because they did not value them as they really expected. However, they continue with their dream of playing in the old continent despite the fact that the team that hired them did not take them into account.

And it is that according to various sources, the Celta Vigo He would be looking for a loan to Orbelín Pineda when he sees that he has no minutes, so the Mexican could come out in the next transfer market.

Could Orbelín return to Cruz Azul?

Pineda’s return to Blue Cross It could happen in the same way that happened with Macías in Chivas, since both parties need each other, so the return of the Mexican to the Machine is ruled out.

