“He borrowed money from the club”

2022-03-04

Ronaldinho He was one of the many figures who have passed through the Mexican league. The Brazilian star decided to play for Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in the 2014-15 season, where he played 29 games and scored eight goals.

Ronaldinho points to the legend with whom he would have liked to play

One of his teammates in that club was the Argentine Emmanuel Villawhom they know best as ‘Titus’. The former striker revealed the unusual reason why “Dinho” did not visit bank agencies when he was short of money in Mexico.

And it is that the mythical player of the Barcelona He did not know how to use ATMs or at least go to the bank to withdraw cash when he needed it and that is why he went to the club, according to his account town in a dialogue with Tiki Taka.

”His brother had left on a trip to the United States. He needed 30,000 pesos, he goes to the accountant and tells him: ‘Hey, tell me, you won’t have 30,000 pesos to lend me, it’s because my brother left me urgently and didn’t leave me any money.’ The accountant replies: ‘Well yes Ronal, I have no problem, but if you want I can take you to the bank and there you have your account, you can withdraw whatever you want’. Dinho tells him: ‘Can I serve?”, recalls the Argentine who also went through clubs like Atlas, Cruz Azul, Tigres, among others.