‘He bought a Mercedes that he didn’t even know how to drive’; the whims of CR7

The former soccer player Vitaly Kutuzovwho was the ‘partner’ of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Sporting Lisbonspoke about the start as a soccer player of the Portuguese star in his country, where he bought a luxury car when I didn’t even know how to drive.

“We were two kids on a champion team that he had won it all. He was 17 years old, I was 21. The goal was to show myself. He asked me questions about Milan and what it was like to train with players of that caliber”, he said in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio.

Was a Mercedes the first car that CR7 bought when he started to take off as a player, which I didn’t know how to drivebut he seemed happy to have it.

“On many occasions, we also share a room. I remember when he got the first car from him, a Mercedes that didn’t even know how to drive. But the satisfaction of him coming to the field with a car that he bought was incredible,” he added.

Kutuzov commented that Christian nowadays he is a more complete player, and not as much a dribbler as he was during his time with Sporting or his first step with him Man Utd: “He was hungry to finish off, even though he is a different player now: at that time he was more dribbler, today is complete and contributes in every way”.