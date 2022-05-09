He bought a sculpture for $35 and it was a nearly 2,000-year-old Roman bust.

Marble bust bought for $35 is a Roman relic 0:41

(CNN) — A $34.99 purchase gave a Texas woman an unexpected piece of art, only to discover later that it was a bust from the time of the ancient Romans.

In August 2018, Laura Young was shopping at an Austin-area Goodwill when she stumbled upon a 52-pound marble bust.

“I was looking for something that looked interesting,” Young said, and when he saw it, he knew he had to have it.

“It was a bargain at $35, there was no reason not to buy it,” Young said. She told CNN that she has been reselling her vintage finds since 2011.

After the transaction, he knew he had to do some research to see if the piece had any history. And he had her.

Little did she know that the purchase would have Roman ties and would end up in the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) four years later.

He contacted auction houses and experts to get as much information as he could about the marble structure.

Eventually, Sotheby’s confirmed that the bust was made in ancient Roman times, estimating it to be about 2,000 years old.

A specialist was able to trace the bust in a digital database and found photos from the 1930s of the head in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, Germany.

Lynley McAlpine, a postdoctoral curatorial fellow at SAMA, told CNN that it is believed to be the bust of Sextus Pompey, a Roman military leader. His father, Pompey the Great, was once an ally of Julius Caesar.

The bust was in a replica of a house in Pompeii, also known as Pompejanum, which was commissioned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria.

It was on display there until World War II, which was the last time it was seen until Young purchased it in 2018.

The bust, along with other artifacts from the house, had been moved into storage before the Pompejanum was bombed and destroyed during the war. At some point, the piece was stolen from storage.

“It appears that sometime between when it was stored until around 1950, someone found it and took it away,” McAlpine said. “Since he ended up in the US, it seems likely that some American who was there had his hands on it.”

Young says he still wonders how the piece ended up at Goodwill in Austin, Texas.

He said he tried to find the person who donated the statue through Craigslist, but had no luck.

“I would really love for whoever donated it to come forward,” Young said. “It’s most likely not the original person who took it, but I’d still like to know the story.”

The piece is currently on contract loan to SAMA for a year, but McAlpine explains that it is still technically owned by Germany, having been looted from storage.

Young is proud to see his unique find on display for others to learn of its history, but after May 2023, the bust will be shipped back to Germany where it will once again be displayed in the Pompejanum.