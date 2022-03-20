He broke Chivas, now the woman for whom Vergara hates Higuera is revealed

Amaury Vergara would have problems with José Luis Higuera, former director of Chivas.

March 17, 2022 9:42 p.m.

The owner of Chivas, Amaury Vergarahad an awkward moment during the Pachuca Hall of Fame ceremony, this when he was greeted by Jose Luis Higuerawho was a director of the rojiblanco team a few years ago.

More Chivas news:

He leaves Chivas, the first to leave the club prior to the Guadalajara classic

In fact, the first decision he made Amaury Vergara When i arrive to Chivas was to fire Jose Luis Higueraand later it would be revealed how badly the relationship ended after business that Higuera would have done and that left Higuera in a bad light. Chivas economically.

Furthermore, years after leaving Chivas, Jose Luis Higuera would have done business with Angelica Fuentesthe ex-wife of Jorge Vergara, who would have defrauded the former owner of the Flock and who would have sought to enter soccer with the help of Fig tree according to Record, something that Amaury Vergara I would not have seen favorably at all.

The bad relationship between Amaury Vergara and Angélica Fuentes

the problems between Amaury Vergara and Angelica Fuentes continue, because the ex-wife of Jorge Vergara would have filed some lawsuits to keep part of the assets of the former owner of Chivasincluding the club, which so far has not prospered.

More Chivas news:

Win 8 MDP in Chivas without doing anything and it would be the first that Vergara would throw