He broke the silence: Larcamón reveals the reason why he is in Puebla

March 04, 2022 5:30 p.m.

The great step of the Puebla club is due to various factors, but without a doubt one of the most important is its coach. Nicolás Larcamón is a true alchemist, because from the cheapest squad in the league, he managed to position it several dates in the first places of the tournament. Good football and results have been accompanied by the hand of Puebla since Larcamón took office.

Despite his good moment, several teams are stalking the technical director from La Plata, and it seems that the institution will not let him out so easily. Given all this series of questions that trigger the possible departure of the Argentine, Larcamón has decided to stay during this tournament.

Larcamón’s objective is to qualify directly for Liguilla

Larcamón revealed the true reasons he has with the club. The coach has been clear that being at Puebla means going “one step at a time”. And it seems that this phrase is taken seriously when he also talks about his goals. The DT of La Franja will seek this time to qualify the club directly, thus avoiding the playoff as in the last tournament.

The charismatic coach has declared that being a champion is one of his dreams, but has made it clear that his position as coach is to live seriously day to day with the club. At the moment Nicolás Larcamón is fulfilling his objective, and before the games that are coming, a complicated Cruz Azul is approaching.

