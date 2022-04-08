Sports

He broke the silence: Ryan García ratified his betrayal of Canelo Álvarez with a forceful phrase

The Canelo Alvarez is in the preview of his fight against Dmitry Bivol. There is less than a month left for the fighter from Guadalajara to seek the World Boxing Association light heavyweight title. In this context, a colleague from the “Canelo Team” left the legion of boxers. He argued that Eddy Reynoso was not committed to preparing him.

This is Ryan García, who left the team commanded by the Canelo Alvarez and alleged that the trainer was absent from the gym. While the man from Guadalajara replied that this was not the case, Reynoso later explained that each fighter has a schedule and that sometimes they train together. That was how García offered an interview to “ESPN”.

“I did a lot of good things in those five fights I had with Eddy Reynoso. I am grateful for it. In this new chapter is obviously my chapter. Now is the time to think about mine”, argued the current interim champion of the World Boxing Council in the lightweight division.

