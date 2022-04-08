He broke the silence: Ryan García ratified his betrayal of Canelo Álvarez with a forceful phrase

The Canelo Alvarez is in the preview of his fight against Dmitry Bivol. There is less than a month left for the fighter from Guadalajara to seek the World Boxing Association light heavyweight title. In this context, a colleague from the “Canelo Team” left the legion of boxers. He argued that Eddy Reynoso was not committed to preparing him.

This is Ryan García, who left the team commanded by the Canelo Alvarez and alleged that the trainer was absent from the gym. While the man from Guadalajara replied that this was not the case, Reynoso later explained that each fighter has a schedule and that sometimes they train together. That was how García offered an interview to “ESPN”.

“I did a lot of good things in those five fights I had with Eddy Reynoso. I am grateful for it. In this new chapter is obviously my chapter. Now is the time to think about mine”, argued the current interim champion of the World Boxing Council in the lightweight division.

Canelo will look for his victory 58

“There was definitely a lot of things said about me obviously, when I was on my break and the things that I had to go through. I let it go, I let it flow like a wave. Because when I win the fight, you’re going to see everyone crawling towards me, trying to be cool,” Garcia said.

new society

Notably, the 24-year-old boxer teamed up with Óscar De La Hoya at Golden Boy Promotions to promote his professional career. This is how he argued that he is committed to his career and does not care about the opinions of others.

“People are going to talk. there will be many opinions. But I am in control of my story by the way I act. I’m happy to be whatever people want to say I am, because deep down I know who I am. So I’m ready, “said the former partner of the Aztec fighter.

Garcia will face Tagoe on April 9

On the other hand, the Canelo Alvarez He is in the preparation stage for his confrontation against Bivol, on May 7. Then, the “Son of Guadalajara” faces the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin, to play during the month of September.