he can force his hand and leave “

PARIS – The yield to date of Messi with the PSG is the following: between cups and the championship 16 appearances and 6 goals (of which only one in Ligue 1!), he has missed a total of ten games since the beginning of the season, first due to poor physical condition, then due to injury, and finally due to Covid. We can say that Leo’s history with Paris has not yet taken off. And there are those who suspect that already there next summer it could say goodbye to Paris, one year ahead of the contract expiration set at 2023.

According to the commentator and former footballer Lobo Carrasco, intervened in the program El Chiringuito, se Messi “Should he win the Champions League he could stay, but if a new failure comes to Europe then it will be difficult. The next five months will be key to his future and I think if the cup does not arrive in the summer he might force his hand and walk away“. Everything, therefore, could depend on the European outcome of the PSG, but according to Carrasco there is also a less sporty and more personal component: “Messi will always lack the modus vivendi he had in Barcelona. I don’t think he regretted his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level. he realized he was wronghe concluded.

