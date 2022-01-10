“He can play”. Djokovic wins the appeal. But that’s not all …

Novak Djokovic-Australia: 1-0 for the Serbian, at least for the moment. The world number one in tennis won the appeal and got the visa back that will allow him to play the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the season will kick off on Monday 17 January and the 34-year-old will therefore be able to defend his title won during the year. Nole won the appeal: this is the verdict of the Melbourne court with the Australian judge Anthony Kelly who overturned the government’s decision not to grant the entry visa to the Serbian tennis player because he did not meet the criteria for exemption from the covid vaccine -19. But the government does not give up and announces that a further appeal will be presented.

The hearing to examine the Djokovic case lasted about 7 hours with Judge Kelly asking Noe’s lawyer: “What more could this man have done?”, Referring to the documentation provided by the world tennis number one. once landed on Australian soil. Djokovic has obtained the exemption, according to him, as he contracted Covid-19 in mid-December and therefore exempt from vaccination (motivation not valid in Australia).

Australian Government Attorney Christopher Tran announced that Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke “will consider exercising personal power to cancel” the entry visa granted to Djokovic. This would mean that the Serbian tennis player could be ejected again and could miss him Australian Open. The battle promises to be still open and full of twists given that in Australia they are uncompromising regarding the coronavirus. For now Nole will be able to take the field to defend the title even if the one just started will certainly be the longest week of his life.

Nole’s father and brother speak

The father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan, after having stated in recent days that his son had been treated as a martyr, did much more by communicating to the Serbian media about Nole’s arrest in Australia. “The tennis champion had won his appeal against the decision to cancel his Australian visa and was released from prison. But the government lawyer had immediately warned that the Minister of Immigration can still decide to expel him”, this was reported by the ‘ Agi agency. Djokovic’s brother, quoted by the Guardian, also told the Serbian press that “they want to arrest him and lock him up again”, and currently the champion is with his lawyers to consider options.