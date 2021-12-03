World

“He can’t say these things”, the prosecutors blanch – Libero Quotidiano

“He can’t say these things.” Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, key figure of the investigation in Vatican on the deal real estate in London with money fromoffering of St. Peter, accuses Pope francesco himself and the magistrates jump on the chair. The background of the Corriere della Sera on the depositions of the monsignor is an earthquake right under the Holy See.

There is talk of hours of tension, of dramatic comparisons that took place between spring 2020 and early 2021. Until 2018, Perlasca headed the office for a decade that managed the 600-700 million of the Obolo fund in full autonomy. At stake is above all the cardinal Angelo Giovanni Becciu, direct superior of Perlasca and Substitute at the Secretariat of State. “That is, the number three of the Vatican”, always underlines the He would run. As is known, the hypothesized crimes are very heavy: fraud, extortion, embezzlement, money laundering. The defense lawyers accuse the prosecution of many formal defects and precisely this could bring down the system of the promoters of justice Gian Piero Milan And Alessando Diddi. Among these flaws, the fact that the interrogation videos were not deposited, and for this they obtained from the President of the Tribunal Giuseppe Pignatone the annulment of the indictment.

However, the Corsera journalists saw those videos. Among these is the interrogation of Perlasca, pressed for 7 hours on April 29 last year. When the magistrates ask him for a round of bribes, the monsignor defends himself by claiming that the businessman who managed the London Mincione affair “has bewitched us, he is a charmer”. When the deal goes wrong, Perlasca signs a halter contract with the unknown broker Gianluigi Torzi, who “actually takes possession of the property”. “I was in favor of the complaint – explains Perlasca, defending himself -. The indication from above was to negotiate. “The tall one is precisely the Pontiff.” The investigators rise up, they shield – reports Corsera -. ‘He can’t say these things, we went to the Holy Father and asked him what happened and of all I can doubt except the Holy Father! The Holy Father was pulled in the middle! ‘”. A very hard fight, in very loud tones. After 4 months, Perlasca will decide to reappear in front of the investigators without a lawyer and collaborate.

