“He changed the whole menu!”: a famous chef revealed the strange requests of Victoria Beckham at the wedding of a soccer star

“He changed the whole menu!”: a famous chef revealed the strange requests of Victoria Beckham at the wedding of soccer player Sergio Ramos

victoria beckham has been criticized by famous spanish chef for causing him trouble at a celebrity wedding with his “complicated” dinner demands.

Three-Michelin-star chef Dani Garcia, 46, claimed the former Spice Girl “changed the whole menu” when former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos married model and TV presenter Pilar Rubio in 2019.

The Andalusian chef recalled the night that David Beckham’s wife became his worst nightmare with unusual demands that were not in his plans.

Referring to what it was like to cook for the fashion designer, 48, at Ramos and Rubio’s wedding banquet, Dani said on Spanish television on Monday night: “It was very strange. Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu.

“It was very sad because you make a lot of effort, not only me and my team, but also the bride and groom and everyone else to create a unique menu,” continuous.

“Hers was totally different and just plant-based. And then there were some strange things that I had never seen in my life. , he added.

“I had coconut water, all the time, a bowl of mints and then, on the other hand, gel alcohol which is very popular now, but back then it wasn’t because the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t started.”he added.

“It was difficult to give Victoria her menu that night ”, sentenced.

Dani, who received his first Michelin star when he was just 25 years old, made his comments about Beckham on the popular program El Hormiguero. It is one of the most watched programs in Spain on Antena 3 with around 2.5 million viewers.

The designer has previously revealed that does not eat foods cooked in oil, butter or sauces and does not eat red meat or dairy.

Last year, Victoria said that she prefers simple dishes and that whole grain toast with salt is his favorite food and admitted: “For most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare.”

“I am a very picky eater. I like food prepared very simply, no butter, no oil, no sauces…”, she confessed. “What I enjoy most is fresh, clean fish baked in the oven with steamed vegetables and balsamic vinegar on the side,” she said.

And he said that seven years ago he made the decision not to eat meat: “I was in class when they told me how to make hamburgers, and since then I have not tasted meat again”.

“I don’t drink any dairy either, but I do eat fish and I eat a very balanced diet. My children do eat meat and there is no problem, it is a personal decision, ”she added. Oil and butter are not part of his diet, but he does include “healthy fats” such as avocado or nuts, especially walnuts. “I don’t deny myself anything, but that’s how I am. It is a way of taking care of myself. When I was little I had horrible skin and everything was solved when I started eating healthy”he claimed.

The former captain of the England soccer team revealed a surprising fact about his wife since 1999 and the mother of his four children.

Speaking on a podcast, Beckham said that The former member of the Spice Girls has been eating the same plate of food every day for 25 years.

“Since I’ve known her, she only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables, she very rarely deviates from that,” declared David Beckham. “I get pretty excited about food and wine and when I’m eating something good I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately, I am married to someone who has been eating the same thing for 25 years.”he added.

And he recalled that one of his favorite evenings was the one night his wife, 47, strayed from her usual diet. “The only time I’ve probably shared something that was on my plate was when I was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.”said. “It was one of my favorite dinners. I don’t remember what it was, but I know he hasn’t eaten it since.”

Victoria’s “strange” eating habits have been the subject of intense scrutiny for years.

