He chooses the 88 shirt, for ultras Verona it is ‘homage to Hitler’ – Football

The far-right fans of the Curva Sud of Verona saw as “a tribute to Hitler” the choice of the new Polish Hellas midfielder, Mateusz Praszelik, to use the shirt with the number 88. Why 88, in neo-Nazi circles, represents the repetition of the eighth letter of the alphabet, the H, in the reference to ‘Heil Hitler’.

But the choice of the 21-year-old taken from Legia Warsaw has nothing to do with neo-Nazi follies. The player would have chosen 88 because in Poland he was playing with the 8 which in Verona is on Lazovic’s shoulders. Inter shirt, and Pasalic to Atalanta -. But in Verona, the few comments addressed to Praszelik by some ultras on social networks – “Honor”, “I already like you” – still managed to attract the spotlight on the supporters of the South. No comment from the club on the matter. The player carried out his first training session today under the orders of coach Igor Tudor.