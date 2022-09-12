he claims to be the hidden son of Shakira

Santiago Alarcon’s post announces the color: “I am going to tell you about one of the most absurd chapters of my life. The video is long but stay until the end, because it brings unexpected details.”…

In a video, the 42-year-old telenovela star explains that he was the victim of an extortion attempt, as reported by the site The essential.

A young man claims 835 million Colombian pesos (about 188,000 euros) from him if he does not recognize that he is his biological father.

It all starts in 2018, when Santiago Alarcon receives a message on his social networks from a young man living in Canada, claiming to be his son. A claim to which the actor pays little attention, accustomed to receiving sometimes incongruous messages from certain fans.

“This boy, whose name I will withhold on the advice of my lawyers, says that I gave him up for adoption in 1992, but I was 12 at the time”explains the actor.

The story could have ended there, but unfortunately, the self-proclaimed hidden son then comes into contact with the relatives of Santiago Alarcon, even going so far as to thwart security to manage to approach the one he claims as his parent, he a few days ago.

What no longer amuse the Colombian actor who then warns the authorities and decides to reveal to the public the blackmail of which he is the object.

In 1992, the date of the charges, Santiago Alarcon was 12 years old and Shakira 15… Moreover, an important detail, the singer of Hips don’t lie and the actor would never have met.

As for Shakira, she did not comment on the case.