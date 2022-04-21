he comes out of the silence with emotion, after the death of his baby

Marine Corviole



04/21/2022 at 1:25 PM Updated 04/21/2022 at 1:28 PM



For three days, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been facing the worst: the loss of a baby, at the same time as the birth of his twin…

Just three days after announcing the death of his newborn, Cristiano Ronaldo came out of his reserve for the time of a message relayed on social networks. On April 21, the footballer wanted to thank the fans who paid tribute to him on Tuesday during the match between his Manchester United team and Liverpool. Meeting in which he had to take part, before experiencing the worst of trials.

At the Anfield stadium on Tuesday evening, the supporters of the two teams forgot their rivalry to applaud CR7 for a long time and show their support in this difficult period. A strong gesture which did not fail to touch the main interested party: “One world… One sport… One big family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” he wrote on his Instagram account, relaying a video of the tribute.

“Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live”

Even before the match kicked off, the 37-year-old Portuguese sportsman had received a number of messages of support. From his Manchester United club of course, but also from several comrades such as Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Felipe Melo, James Rodriguez, Marco Asensio… The clubs of Juventus FC, Newcastle United FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds and Real Madrid also sent their condolences to him.

Last April 18, it was already on social networks that Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion Georgina Rodriguez announced the terrible news: while they were expecting twins, a boy and a girl, the first finally died shortly after his birth. . “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness”, testified the couple in their press release.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship for almost five years. Together, they have a first daughter called Alana (4 years old) and the one born recently, who finds herself without a twin. The footballer also has an 11-year-old boy, Cristiano Jr., and twins born by surrogate mother: Eva and Mateo (4 years old). Georgina Rodriguez announced that she was pregnant with twins last October. The Argentinian-Spanish model then regularly displayed her round belly on social networks, in particular to promote a Netflix documentary dedicated to her.