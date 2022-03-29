He complained about how people dress to travel by plane and generated a furious debate

The vast majority of posts published on social networks, regardless of their subject, are likely to generate a heated debate among users. In this case, the flame of controversy was lit on Twitter by a woman who complained about the informal way people dress to travel by plane. LaBitoria is the name of this tweeter, who described as “a horror” the “number of joggers and leggings per square meter (there are) in the pre-boarding” of the airport and received, therefore, dozens of responses, some in favor of his position and many others against.

The debate started last Thursday when the aforementioned Twitter user posted her critical comment from inside an airport about the look casual of the passengers. “The number of joggers and leggings per square meter in the pre-shipment is appalling. There is one who is going to get on the plane as I would go for a run in the park”LaBitoria wrote, giving a lapidary view of the airport fashion that surrounded her.

The tweet of the user LaBitoria about clothing at the airport that aroused endless responses for and against Twitter / @labitori

Shortly after, your commentwho received more than 3600 likes, generated a cataract of responses of people who shared his vision, people who did not, and other users who also related their personal experiences in relation to the clothing they used to embark on different flights.

“I slice you the user Majo vehemently supported. There are people who, if they don’t go jogging, are not comfortable and guess what? (guess what?), there is the possibility of putting on comfortable and elegant clothes”. “What would be the reason to travel elegantly in economy class, piled up like bondi at rush hour?” The tweeter La Comechingona immediately retorted this user in a discussion between the two that lasted for a dozen more tweets.

Twitter users exchanged opinions about the need to travel elegantly and/or comfortably on planes Twitter / @majogm and @aritoteli

A little later, this last user published a tweet in which she showed how four women from the world of entertainment known for their elegance and glamor were traveling by plane. Thus, they appeared in sportswear Sofia Ritchie, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria in airports. “And these do not travel in economy class. Come by a thousand”, she stressed.

Florentino Ariza, another user who intervened in the Twitter dispute, decided to do a kind of historiography of clothing on flights. “People used to put on their best clothes to fly: suit, hat, shoes. Today that decorum and consideration for others has been lost. One did not dress to look good or show off, he did it out of respect and education. I don’t think modernity has improved anything beyond the technological,” he wrote.

The user Florentino Ariza recalled how they used to travel in terms of clothing and compared it with the times with today’s passengers Twitter / @d82deb6fa68b48f

“I think disrespect is questioning others about how they dress to travelbut hey, it seems that there are other priorities among cabotage passengers who don’t even travel first class,” he said. Silvina, in response to the previous tweet, and was supported by the tweeter Rodri, who sentenced: “Of course yes! Now what is missing is that they tell you how you have to dress. The toupee!”

Jessica Alba was given as an example by a user that even the most glamorous Hollywood stars can fly in a jogger for comfort Twitter / @aritoteli

Again in favor of LaBitoria’s position came out Gisse, which slipped a comparison play: “I agree! To think that I was a girl and I remember that we chose and separated the clothes with which we were going to travel. Today It seems that you are on the (train) Rock with wings. You are missing the chipá vendor in the middle”. “Comfortable, yes. Croto, no”, he noted. Lapipi wants to flyalso coincident with the creator of the original message.

The responses of other users to Florentino Ariza’s tweet, in a discussion about how to dress on flights that became endless Twitter / @elculoderinaudo and @rodriferre14

“But why does it bother you? I travel in Joggineta and sneakers as comfortable as possible. What’s more, I live in joggers and sneakers”, reacted the user Kaleidoscope eye, questioning LaBitoria’s position. “Stop romanticizing plane travel. You are getting on a means of transport in which you will probably be sitting for hours. He flies from Jogging and Crocs”, Fer Pedruelo went further.

“I confess that I was traveling in almost a jogger for work, for comfort, with a friend/colleague. He always well dressed. They stopped me at immigration, they stopped me at Customs, and not him”told Leo Piccioli, already in the field of personal anecdotes.

Personal examples also added to the debate about how to dress when boarding a flight. Twitter / @leopiccioli and @cristalblue_15

The number of comments, among “hold the joggineta” or the accusation of “croto” for the one who decides to use that garment to undertake the flights and other more aggressive postings that they send to those who think differently than “do therapy” or they are treated as “snobs” to those who appeal to elegant clothing, the chain of responses to the original tweet of LaBitoria it becomes endless. And, as often happens in these cases, each tweeter feels that in each of his messages he is assisted by reason.