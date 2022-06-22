he confessed how long he has been without intimacy

Sara Uribe has been at the center of various controversies on social networks due to the publications and dynamics that she carries out on her official accounts. The former protagonist of Nuestra Tele 2012 has taken advantage of her career in the media to make herself known and thus reveal some details of her private life.

Although the paisa has managed to captivate thousands of people with her beauty, her attitude and the projects she carries out, there are still hundreds of detractors who often criticize and attack her for personal aspects that come to light. The Colombian celebrity has defended herself and has shown how little the insults that arrive on the digital scene affect her, even when they refer to the end of the relationship she had with Freddy Guarín.

Recently, the model caught the attention of more than one curious on Instagram, after carrying out, once again, the activity of questions and answers. Uribe took advantage of a space of her time to have fun with her followers and clear doubts related to your current life and some intimate details.

After showing a bit of the routine that she has in the morning to get ready, the Colombian enabled the box for questions and did not hesitate to loosen her tongue with more than one curiosity about her private life. As she has expressed in the past, her reality has changed drastically and priorities are different, which is why many are amazed to see that intimate relationships are no longer the main things.

Sarah Uribe- Photo: Instagram screenshot / @Sara Uribe

According to what was recorded in one of the stories of the presenter’s official Instagram account, a person He was interested in knowing when was the last time he had intercourse. Sara did not hesitate to put a funny tone to her answer, giving details about her decisions in that regard.

“Last time of the ‘delicious’?” wrote a curious in the dynamics.

“Oh fat. I haven’t done ‘the delicious’ for a long time, really. Do you know why? Because when I go to bed with someone, it’s with a lot of love and because I have to like them too much.”, said the paisa in the clip that was uploaded to her profile, arousing curiosity among users about what kind of man she is attracted to.

Other people wanted to go into detail regarding the characteristics that someone must have for Sara to like her, so she pointed out and revealed what most attracted the attention of a man. The former protagonist began by mentioning that what interests him most is that he be a “good human being”, since with this quality he can be “a good father, a good son, a good brother, a good worker and a good employer”.

However, regarding the subject of physicality, the presenter showed her preference and inclination for certain types of men, detailing that “there are blacks that she loves”. In the same way, she joked and affirmed “that she did not know where she had the taste”, exposing herself to these words being criticized by the haters.

Would Sara Uribe forgive chunks?

One of the questions that the presenter received regarding her personal life was focused on whether she would forgive chunks, as long as the man gives her everything. Uribe assured that she is not interested in anyone’s money and that she focuses on other things when she establishes a relationship with someone.

“Nothing is more beautiful than loyalty, nothing is more beautiful than beautiful love. Beautiful love sets you free, you do not have an option, you will always be his priority, he will always take care of you, he will always respect you, he will never hurt you because you would not like them to do that damage to yourself. , indicated in response to the question.

“I think that one can eat rice with egg, when you have a beautiful love by your side, you would be the happiest person in the world”, he added in his words.