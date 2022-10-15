he confesses his feelings for Emma Watson

Since the release of the Harry Potter saga, fans have not stopped speculating about many possible love stories between the actors. The most fashionable? Tom Felton and Emma Watson. The two actors have always made no secret of their closeness. As a couple or just friends? Doubt has always hovered between the two. And if the interpreter of Hermione Granger had confessed to having been in love with the actor during the filming when they were young, it is around Tom, many years later, to confide in his feelings for the young woman.

Friends or lovers?

The two actors have always claimed to be very, very good friends. They had what can be described as a friendly love at first sight. However, on the occasion of the release of sare memories, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the actor confides in his years of filming. It was the Daily Mail which then published a few pages of this book in which Tom Felton speaks about his relationship with Emma Watson. If in the beginning, he admitted not having been very nice with the young actress, however, he quickly realized his stupidity, and the two then became very close.

In his book, he then reveals the nature of his feelings for Emma, ​​and this is not really what we thought.

” I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, ​​but maybe not in the way people would like to hear it.” He nevertheless admits: “That does not mean that there was never a spark between us. There certainly were, only at different times.. »

The actress had, meanwhile, said that no kiss had ever been exchanged between them. They call themselves soulmates with pure love. ” I don’t think I was in love with Emma, ​​but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else…. We were kindred spirits. I know for sure that I will always be there for Emma and she will always be there for me too says Tom.