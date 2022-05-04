He contemplates that his retirement will come in a medium-term period of time

Javier Hernandez He assured that his retirement from the courts will come in a medium-term period of time, highlighting that an important factor in making the decision will be his physical condition, because he is a soccer player demanding with himself.

The striker of LA Galaxy He was forceful in declaring: “Yes I see myself (retired) in the medium term, it would be the most consistent thing I could say. In the long term, I imagine about 10 or 15 years, I think the body would no longer give me.

“I am 33, yes my body gives me, it is responding to me in the way it has to respond, because it also I am a very demanding person with myself“, he mentioned during a press conference.

Also, the Chicharito He pointed out that: “So, if I don’t feel or if my body is not responding to me in the way that I think it may be, it would be a good time for another partner to take my place. I really don’t know, but I do see myself in the medium term, although who takes away, one never knows, at the end of this season I will retire or maybe we will continue interviewing for 10, 20 years, one never knows”.

Football player Mexican is currently going through a great moment in the Major League Soccer (MLS); being a starter during the nine commitments that go into the season and registering five goals.

Similarly, the historic scorer of the Mexican team still has the illusion of being considered by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and dispute the world from Qatar 2022.

