he could already be missing against Napoli

The winter session of transfer market has officially begun and has already given the first shots. Napoli, in particular, has formalized the farewell of its captain Lorenzo Insigne, destination Toronto, but also the loan of Tuanzebe. The English defender will replace Manolas, who was sold to Olympiakos.

Riccardo Orsolini Bologna portrait during Bologna FC italian football Serie A season 2020/2021 Archives, Italian football Serie A match in Bologna, Italy, June 01 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLiveMedia / EttorexGriffonix / xIPAx / xLiveMediax 0

The transfer market is coming to life and will give other news in the coming days, in Serie A and abroad. In particular, as reported by the most important market experts, including Of Marzio, the Bologna would be about to sell one of its top players. The name corresponds to that of Riccardo Orsolini.

The red-blue exterior would have ended up in the viewfinder of the Seville, with the Spaniards who are about to present an official offer to Bologna. The operation could end for 15 million: Sevilla prepare the final squeeze. Orsolini could even move to Spain in the next days, leaving Italy before the match against Naples.