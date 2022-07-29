he could make a surprising return to his former club

After a very complicated season on the collective level at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to find a way out. He could turn to one of his old clubs.

Ronaldo towards the start?

His return was awaited by all English fans and Manchester United supporters. His first game at Old Trafford was a delight (doubled with CR7). But what followed was trickier. If his season on an individual level remains more than correct with 24 goals scoredincluding 18 in the Premier League, the Portuguese has experienced many disappointments with his teammates.

Only sixth in the English championship, eliminated in the round of 16 of the C1, the Portuguese ended a season without any trophy. A first since 2010. In order to continue to extend his legend in the Champions League, the five-time Golden Ball would like to leave across the Channel and join a more competitive club.

CR7 back in an old club?

The Portuguese has so far tried everything to leave Manchester. If rumors are to be believed, his agent, Jorge Mendes has sounded out Chelsea, Bayern, Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Real Madrid to reach an agreement. But Ronaldo’s staggering salary and addiction are holding clubs back. Nevertheless, a club still remains open when the Portuguese legend arrives. the Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s very first club. According to information from The Athleticthe 37-year-old striker would not be against a return to basics.

The fact that Lisbon is playing in the Champions League appeals to Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to keep his record as the top scorer in the history of the competition. Currently, the five-time big-eared cup winner is stuck at 140 units, 15 more than his eternal rival Lionel Messi who is already guaranteed to play the C1 with PSG. It now remains to be seen whether Ruben Amorim, the Lisbon technician will accept the imbalance that the arrival of such a player can create.