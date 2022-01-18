he could no longer breathe

The little one of two years he struggled more and more to breathe, so on the evening of Saturday 15 January the family rushed to the emergency room of theHospital of Santa Maria Nuova of Reggio Emilia. Upon arrival at 10pm the truth: a peanut, accidentally inhaled, it ended up in the lungs of child. More precisely, it was located in the intermediate trunk of the right bronchial system and had occluded the respiratory space, with the risk of further deterioration.

The emergency intervention

The Pediatric Department of the hospital immediately recalled the professionals of the Interventional Pulmonology and Anesthesia and Resuscitation staff and theemergency operation to clear the airways. The little one was saved with the use of a special probe, equipped with a tip that freezes and allows you to “to fish” the foreign body with which it comes into contact. The operation was successful and the child was discharged.

The appeal of doctors: “Do not give food that is not suitable for children”

“We are delighted that everything went well” said the doctor Roberto Piro, Head of Interventional Pneumology and member of the team that performed the surgery. The team, headed by Dr. Carrese Cirillo Annunziata, was also composed of the director of Pneumology, Dr. Nicola Facciolongo, the head of Interventional Pneumology Dr. Roberto Piro, the pulmonologist Matteo Fontana, the anesthetist Elisa Iannella and the nurse Nunzia Scialò.

The fact prompts doctors once again to do a appeal at the prevention addressed to parents, grandparents and relatives: «do not offer small children dried fruit or other foods that may be at risk of inhalation due to their shape, consistency or size. If the food is not suitable or has not been cut correctly, the danger is always around the corner ».