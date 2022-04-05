“He couldn’t come,” says presenter when calling Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández wins Grammy and they attack the presenter

Yesterday the famous and deceased singer Vicente Fernández won a Grammy Award; However, the presenter was unaware of his loss and pointed out that he could not attend, something that undoubtedly generated great criticism.

A peculiar mistake by the American Country singer, Jimmy Allen, without a doubt managed to overshadow the posthumous award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album that was awarded to the legend of Latin American music, Vicente Fernández, in the grammys This Sunday, April 3.

El Charro de Huntin received a prestigious award for the album “A Mis 80’s”, this being the last one he presented before his loss on December 12 of the previous year.

It may interest you: The Grammys are today and these artists parade on the red carpet

It should be noted that Fernández competed with the singer Christian Nodal for “Ayayay! Super Deluxe”, Natalia Lafourcade for “Un Canto por México, Vol. II”, Mon Laferte for “Seis” and Aída Cuevas for “Antología de la Música Ranchera, Vol. 2”.

The album, with 13 songs in total, was released in December 2020 and was awarded at the 64th edition of the Grammys.

The gala was held in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, although it has always been held in the city of Los Angeles.

Vicente Fernández wins Grammy and they attack the presenter



To recapitulate a bit, the error in question occurred when the singer Jimmy Allen, who was in charge of announcing the winner of the award, announced that the interpreter of “El Rey” was the winner of the category.

Later, Allen mentioned that unfortunately Fernandez could not attend the ceremony.

(Vicente Fernández) hasn’t come either, but congratulations. This is a great honor, even if you couldn’t attend today,” said the singer.

As expected, his reaction generated great controversy within the various social networks, where they criticized him more than he could, because it seemed that in reality he did not know that he had lost his life and for many this was a great lack of respect.