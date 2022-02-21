He couldn’t take it anymore and Ochoa unloaded against one of the cold chests of América

Ochoa and the claim for the person responsible for Pachuca’s goals

February 20, 2022 5:15 p.m.

Pachuca surprised the America in the first half and in two counterattack plays he conceded two goals, the same ones in which William Ochoa couldn’t do much. The Mexican goalkeeper was outraged against one of those responsible for the goals.

After the second goal by Avilés Hurtado, William Ochoa directed his gaze towards Jorge Mere, Spanish defense that went ahead in the marks and could not block the Colombian striker from Pachuca.

Paco Memo told him that he had to follow the move and seeing that Richard Sanchez he lost the mark, he shouldn’t have taken a step back, but should have hit the Pachuca striker. The annoyed face William Ochoa it was noticeable.

América suffers in defense since Aguilera left

For many he was not a worthwhile defender in the Americabut now so much William Ochoa like the azulcremas containments, they miss the defender Emmanuel Aguilera To who Santiago Baths He did not renew it and now the club needs it.

