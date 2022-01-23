“He crashed a plane just to get more clicks” – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

The FAA investigates a video of the 28-year-old: the well-founded suspicion that he deliberately caused an accident for mere reasons of online visibility

How far can the hunger for web views go? Judging by what the Federal Aviation Administration (Faa), the US government agency that deals with civil aviation, up to flying a plane for the sake of parachuting and letting the plane disintegrate on the ground. Nothing to be surprised if you were in a GTA video game. The fact that the 28-year-old youtuber would have been putting the dangerous plan into action – deliberately Trevor Jacob, 130,000 members and a past as a snowboarder that even saw him represent his country at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Everything studied to art? The content of the video is at the center of the investigation I Crashed My Plane, shared on Christmas Eve (but recorded exactly one month earlier), which has so far garnered more than 1.2 million views. The footage shows Jacob taking off from Lompoc Airport, California, aboard a Taylorcraft light monoplane from 1940. Destination Mammoth Lakes, 350 kilometers north-east, the place chosen to scatter the ashes of his friend Johnny Strange, an extreme sports specialist who died in 2015 in a base jumping accident in Switzerland. All of a sudden something goes wrong, and the propeller suddenly stops. The youtuber does not think twice and, equipped with a parachute, opens the hatch and throws himself into the void to save himself. Highly spectacular images (thanks to the presence of several cameras on the plane) and a sigh of relief from users.

The points not clear All is well what ends well, one would think. Also because the Taylorcraft crashes in a mountainous area where, fortunately, there were no people passing by. However, many did not hesitate to express doubts about the authenticity of what happened. The same ones who then pushed the Faa to open aofficial investigation on the conduct of the former snowboarder. First of all, in fact, following the stall of the propeller Jacob does not even seem to try to sketch one emergency procedure nor to search for an area suitable for a crash landing, as the protocol would dictate. But above all it is surprising that you wear the parachute from the start. This is why I always fly wearing a parachute, he exclaims once on the ground. Too bad that this is not true, as seen for example in this other recent video. Furthermore Robert Perry, a local flight instructor, pointed out to local media that wearing a parachute in such a small airplane hard And requires the

removal seat cushion and other modifications. In short, all very suspicious, an opinion also shared by the specialized youtuber Jay Alaska. If the premeditation of the accident were to be confirmed, for Jacob they would loom serious trouble with justice. No, it just wasn’t worth it.