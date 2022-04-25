He created a page that connects doctors with patients and has already achieved more than 5,000 subscribers: “It works like Uber”

“I had an idea. Since the system of social and prepaid works in Argentina collapses… Why don’t we use my account as a Medical Yellow Pages? Each professional exposes services and intended remuneration and the patient chooses”, with this premise, the doctor Ignatius of Asua, better known on his Instagram as @doctorgrammer, he started an initiative that garnered hundreds of positive reactions among his more than 100,000 followers. Its objective? Make a list of doctors and dentists specifying their specialty, rate and patient assessment, and in this way people give patients the opportunity to choose the health professional with whom they want to be treated, as a kind of “Uber”.

As stated by Asua in declarations with THE NATIONthe main objective is release the contractual relationship that currently exists between the doctor and the patient. In that sense, each professional will charge what they consider their service to cost.

The question that the doctor asked himself in his Instagram stories and that became a non-stop project Capture Instagram @DoctorGrammer

The Argentine doctor 37 years old, currently emigrated to Chile, told this medium how the project began: “It arose from a note that highlighted the difficulty that the relationship between the social work or prepaid patient and the doctor is going through. It is known that the fees for doctors in Argentina are increasingly poor Y Fewer and fewer professionals attend through social work or prepaid”, detailed the creator of this initiative.

In this sense, Ignacio mentioned one of the problems that people face When looking for a health professional in the medical record of their respective social works: the lack of supply, the times and the various demands what’s up.

“When the patient needs to consult, he looks in his medical record and finds that 70 or 80% of professionals do not attend anymore. Some attend, but they do not give shifts in a reasonable time either require a copay for the provision above the social work. As a result of this problem, the doctor explained that this generates a great confusion in patients. “They don’t know how to get the care they need, and they don’t know what they’re going to find financially,” he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted that your page arose from the @doctorgrammer community like a need raised by the people. “Each element was consulted as a plebiscite with the public and by vote. This is how it was built. It is basically a free market in which two actors participate: doctors and patients.. There is the profile of the doctor, the qualifications, the trajectory, and in a clear and transparent way his private fee”, he indicated. Thus, the patient can search by specialty, by region, and profile most appropriate based on your perception of the cost and benefit offered by each professional.

The doctor took into account the suggestions of his followers and added them to a project that came to facilitate consultations between doctors and their patients Instagram Capture @

Regarding the main benefit that the platform will provide, he reported that “The free game of supply and demand will make the quality of care rise. Professionals are going to have to make more of an effort to attract patients and an optimal price balance will be reached for the provider and the patient”.

Among the elements that you will integrate into your project, it is worth mentioning that it will be possible rate the doctor in a semi-structured scoring system in three variables: punctuality, empathy Y communication. “Works like an Uber, with five stars. Also there will be a comment box where the patient can leave a message and the doctor will have the right to reply. 98% of patients were in favor of a scoring system and 80% of doctors were against itso a point of balance was reached between both parties”, he indicated.

As for how the platform will be developed, he explained that will be of type Web and that it will be possible to access through a browser in common use:The links they will be on my instagram and we will also have links direct to the profile of the professionals in my highlights. At the moment, we are doing the initial tests, so that it works efficiently”, Ignacio pointed out.

On the other hand, Asua referred to the recruitment of professionals who have already joined -through a Google form- and assured that the response was overwhelming. “As a test, we wanted to add 50 professionals, but at the moment there are already more than 5000 registered between doctors and dentists. The idea is to incorporate them little by little, which is a process that will take months”, he slipped.

Some of the answers that professionals interested in joining the platform must answer Capture of Instagram @doctor

Likewise, based on the comments made by his followers, he stressed that he will take into account all their concerns. “One thing they told me is that in the provinces it is very difficult to access specialist professionals. So while it’s not a apps of telemedicine, it is for face-to-face service, the good thing is that can connect a patient in Salta with an ophthalmologist who attends in Neuquén, and thus make a teleconsultation. There is an issue of accessibility and greater equality in access to specialized health,” he explained.

On the other hand, as the project advances, Ignacio remarked that the idea is to incorporate other health professionals What physiotherapists, nutritionists, psychologistsamong others, always considering the feedback of the public.

Ignacio de Asua, the doctor who runs the project Ignatius of Asua

Finally, and by way of reflection, the doctor and entrepreneur maintained that although this will not solve the serious problems that afflict the Argentine health system, it will will facilitate the link between professionals and patients in a very limited area, which is private private sector. In this way, what began as a question from the doctor, has already begun to become a reality and with non-stop success.