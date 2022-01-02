he created the Parmalat empire, then the crash overwhelmed everything- Corriere.it

He was under house arrest but was hospitalized in mid-December. died on Saturday 1st January at 83 Calisto Tanzi, the entrepreneur who founded Parmalat and caused it to collapse. The last act of his parable was staged on 20 October 2019 when they were in Milan auctioned for 12.5 million 55 works, a treasure he had hidden before the crash: paintings by Picasso, Monet, Van Gogh, Kandinskij and Ligabue. The proceeds went to repay creditors of the 14 billion Parmalat bankruptcy discovered on December 17, 2003, when the Bank of America denied the existence in the Bonlat account of the 4 billion declared by Tanzi in a document packaged ad hoc by him and by his right-hand man Fausto Tonna. A fake like many others, served to hide the instability (here the photo story).

A crash that shocked Italy A crash that shocked Italy. Not only because they had fallen into the web of fakes and complicities over 80 thousand savers: Tanzi had also bought Parma Calcio leading them to win in Europe and had close relations with banks and politics, in particular with Ciriaco De Mita’s DC. Born in Collecchio, near Parma, into a family of small entrepreneurs, Calisto founded Dietalat in 1961 with a dairy and a pasteurization plant. which later became Parmalat. The first decisive step is developed after, in Sweden, discovers the Tetra pak. It develops the Uht process for long conservation and diversifies into preserves and fruit juices. The second leap takes place between the 70s and 80s. The added value of its production is not very high, so the industrial success takes place also thanks to investments in brands, advertising and sponsorships. The Parmalat brand is thus associated with names of ski champions such as Gustav Thni and Ingemar Stenmark and with pilots such as Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet. Relations with politics, which led him to open a plant in Nusco (where De Mita was born), convinced him to take over a package of TV broadcasters. In the field makes agreements with Acqua Marcia but the offer for Rete 4 to Silvio Berlusconi fails.



Debts Parmalat is also growing with debt-financed acquisitions abroad. The coffers are starting to suffer hits also because the group represents a source of private resources for the family. In 1990 Tanzi decided to list the company on the stock exchange. And it feeds us new expansionist aims. He buys Parma and, closely followed by banks and in particular by the Banca di Roma led by Cesare Geronzi, diversifies into tourism and mineral waters. But the entrepreneur wants to grow even more in Italy and go global, so he enters the international bond market. Cirio is also in his goal. Sergio Cragnotti, with whom Tanzi has excellent relations, will be the winner. And some time later Cirio will sell the milk division to Parmalat. Tanzi denies it several times but the rumors about the group’s precarious financial situation are becoming more and more insistent. He and Tonna have already begun to hide the real accounts of the group for some time, but Parmalat’s accounting does not seem to worry banks, big internationals in the front row, and rating agencies. Consob begins to investigate. And we arrive at December 17, 2003: after the non-payment of bonds for 150 million, the Bonlat hole is revealed. A disconcerting discovery communicated to Enrico Bondi, the manager who had restored Montedison and who 2 days earlier had assumed all the powers in Parmalat, left by Tanzi who had resigned from office and board of directors.

The convictions The long judicial history begins. The businessman was arrested a few days later. Years pass between trials and sentences: he is convicted of manipulation (8 years), fraudulent bankruptcy (17.5) and for the Parmatour crash (9). Someone is served in prison but above all under house arrest in his villa near Parma. From a financial point of view, the disaster, disastrous, ended with results that were difficult to expect in 2003. Led by Bondi, Parmalat raised billions in (very hard) transactions with banks, repaid not a few bondholders with over 50%. And it was taken over in 2011 by the French Lactalis. Today it has a turnover of about 7.5 billion and the 17th Italian industrial company.

