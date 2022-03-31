He criticized people’s clothing to travel by plane and sparked a debate on networks: “A horror”

The Twitter user @LaBitoria generated a debate after criticizing the clothing of people traveling by plane. “The amount of joggers and leggings per square meter in the pre-shipment is a horror. There is one who is going to get on the plane as I would go for a run in the park”the woman wrote and received a series of comments in favor and others against.

The thread that was generated about people’s clothing when traveling by plane.

His tweet received more than 3 thousand 600 “likes” and many comments. Some agreed with her and others told her experiences about the clothing that they used to use to travel by plane. “I slice you. There are people who if they don’t walk in jogging not comfortable and guess what? (guess what?), there is the possibility of putting on comfortable and elegant clothes”wrote user @majogm. In this sense, @aritoteli replied: “What would be the reason to travel elegantly in economy class, piled up like bondi during rush hour?”

Then, @majogm replied: “There are people who live elegant, which does not mean, as you seem to think, to live stiff.” Then this last profile wrote a tweet in which she shared the way in which figures Sofía Ritchie, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria traveled by plane, very fashionistas. “And these do not travel in economy class. Come by a thousand,” she pointed out.

Jessica Alba in an airport dressed in a comfortable look.

For his part, another user contributed: “People used to put on their best clothes to fly: suit, hat, shoes. Today that decorum and consideration for others has been lost. One did not dress to look good or show off, he did it out of respect and education. I don’t think modernity has improved anything, beyond technology.”

In this line, another person opined: “I think disrespect is questioning others about how they dress to travel, but hey, it seems that there are other priorities among domestic passengers who don’t even travel first class”. This is how a boy named Rodri supported her: “Of course yes! Now what is missing is that they tell you how you have to dress. The toupee!”

