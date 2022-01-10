He criticized the ayatollahs, sentenced to six years Dies in jail (from Covid) dissident writer

The ordeal of 48-year-old writer Baktash Abtin began on September 26, 2020 with a six-year sentence, to be served in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran. In recent weeks there had been a strong mobilization to ask for the release of Abtin, sick with Covid and now hospitalized in a hospital in Tehran in an induced coma. His condition had begun to deteriorate last week. Iranian human rights NGOs have posted a photograph of him in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. Unfortunately, Abtin didn’t make it. He died within a few days. His supporters accused the authorities of delaying his transfer from prison to hospital by 10 days. Abtin was a human rights advocate, filmmaker and member of the Iranian Writers’ Association (IWA), committed to promoting free speech and against censorship in Iran. He has published numerous books on history, sociology and literary criticism. On May 15, 2019, the revolutionary court in Tehran sentenced him to five years in prison on charges of “illegal assembly and collusion against national security” and one year for “dissemination of propaganda against the state”, in relation to his authorship. a book on the history of IWA, critical of Iranian governments for decades, and for visiting the graves of dissident poets and writers. “The head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei is responsible for the safety of prisoners and should be held responsible for what happened,” writes the Iran Human Rights organization on twitter.

Abtin’s death comes on a delicate day: the second anniversary of the shooting down of Ukrainian flight PS752 over Tehran by a Revolution Guards missile, in which all 176 people on board died. Then, for three days, the authorities denied any involvement only to attribute the responsibility for the massacre to human error. Abtin’s death is another event that highlights the regime’s flaws. “The anti-libertarian government stole a freedom-loving hero from us: Baktash Abtin is dead,” IWA tweeted. Abtin along with writers Reza Khandan Mahabadi and Keyvan Bajan served on the IWA board of directors and were joint authors of a book on the history of the group, which for decades has been critical of successive Iranian governments. Dozens of writers from around the world, including Margaret Atwood, Orhan Pamuk and JM Coetzee, signed a letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in October calling for the three men to be released. The Center for Human Rights in Iran, which is based in the United States, said at least 11 writers are currently in prison in Iran or have been sentenced. All were punished for practicing and advocating free speech.