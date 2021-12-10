He cuffs the pusher and ties him to the motorcycle: the cop’s gimmick

In Brazil an alleged drug dealer was arrested in a daring way by a policeman during an anti-drug operation. The officer was on duty near the São Paulo police station and did not have a car but a motorcycle. After identifying him, the policeman handcuffed him but, unable to load him into the car and having no other means to take him to the barracks, he decided to tie him to the motorcycle.

The policeman thus forced the man to run after him. The video quickly made the rounds of the web, bouncing from social to social and going viral. The short clip went all the way up to Cnn Brazil, which brought the case to international prominence. The video lasts less than a minute and shows the police officer who, while not traveling at high speed, forces the handcuffed man to run after him to the police station. Once on the scene, the arrest was validated and the man was taken to his cell.

The fact caused great uproar in the country and also abroad and on social networks the controversy against the police for the manner in which the arrest was carried out has risen. “ It is frightening that the military police of São Paulo have this kind of attitude. We cannot allow situations like this to normalize. There is no reason for a young black man to be dragged away by a state agent “, we read in one of the many comments on social media, which point to the fact that the boy is black. And on social media the controversy that refers to black lives matter has risen:” Policeman drags a black guy handcuffed to a motorbike in Av. The scene is medieval and frightening “.