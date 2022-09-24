He cut off his partner’s penis and both testicles after catching him abusing his daughter

Local authorities say the couple had a history of marital conflict, although not as serious as this latest situation. The 29-year-old man, identified as Nguyen Van H. He had already been accused of sexually abusing the teenager since 2020. And after continually denying the accusations, his wife would have taken steps to verify the suspicions.

In a later attack after verifying the abuse by a video, the woman cut her partner’s genitals while he slept. Then, according to local reports, she threw them in the trash.

The woman turned herself in to the police while images of the man’s alleged abuse were put into her possession. Meanwhile, her bloodied husband was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors tried to save his life.

According to a post published on the page of Facebook from hospital, the man is now believed to be in a stable condition. However, doctors were unable to re-implant his penis.

The doctor Dinh Khac Truong said: “The operation was very difficult for the doctor because the wound was completely open. Also, cutting the penis with a knife requires avoiding infection to save the patient’s life.”

According to Vice, the exact charges the pair now face remain uncertain as the investigation into the two alleged incidents continues.

Local media reported on Monday that police were questioning the wife while searching for her husband’s severed genitalia, which have not yet been recovered.

Last year, a 40-year-old man from Vietnam His amputated penis was successfully re-implanted after his wife cut it off with scissors while he slept. At the time, a doctor involved in the case told local media that penises severed by “jealous wives or girlfriends” they were one of the main reasons for penile amputations treated in hospital.