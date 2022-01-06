He decided to broadcast the birth live with his ‘fans’: “I have to make money”

The famous influencer has decided to broadcast her birth live with her fans: “I have to make money”, here are her words

His statements have truly blown everyone away. The influencer decided to broadcast such an intimate moment live, to share it with his followers. A choice that will surely divide the public. The woman said she wanted to do it for money.

READ ALSO: “Bundle is coming”, the beloved face of Dancing with the Stars announces her second pregnancy: sweet announcement

Transmits the birth live: “I have to do it for money”

The well-known influencer has stunned her fans with a surprise statement. The woman said she wanted to broadcast her birth live. The influencer is very famous on OnlyFans, a platform that has become quite popular in recent months. The influencer wants to share such an intimate moment with his followers and has confessed to doing it just for the money. But do you want to know who is the protagonist of this story? If so, keep reading the article and you will find out.

READ ALSO: Dance with the nurses before facing a double mastectomy: the video that conquered the web

The protagonist is this sometimes ‘absurd’ story Carla Bellucci, a famous 39-year-old British influencer. The model has announced that she wants to give birth in live streaming on OnlyFans, where she is very famous. On the platform, Bellucci became famous thanks to her photo in which he reveals himself to his followers without censorship. And in the same way he did not want to censor childbirth either.

READ ALSO: Suddenly the marriage proposal live: no one expected it, incredible emotions in the studio

Bellucci said she made this decision only for the money. Broadcasting the moment of childbirth live with her followers, in fact, brings immense gains to the model and influencer coffers. It is even estimated that the amount turns around 12 thousand euros.

The idea was born when a fan offered her £ 10,000 to broadcast live on OnlyFans, at which point, thinking of the huge profit, Bellucci decided to extend the invitation to the thousands of followers she has on the site. “I am a business woman and I need to make money. THEor are they my business “Bellucci said.

The model and influencer also stated: “I even received requests to sell my breast milk, which I didn’t even know was feasible”.